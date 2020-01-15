Jillian Michaels Explains Her Controversial Comments on Lizzo's Weight

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 1:38 PM
Jillian Michaels is an advocate for self-love, but when it comes to obesity, she says "facts are facts."
On Wednesday, the famed fitness guru stopped by Daily Pop to discuss the claims she fat-shamed Lizzo. Amid her controversial comments about the "Truth Hurts" singer's appearance, Michaels said there are "two separate narratives" happening.
"One, love yourself no matter what 100 percent, always advocated that. Have said repeatedly for decades now that everybody should be included, valued, they're worthy, they're beautiful. And, only from this place, can you be healthier, physically, emotionally in your relationships, with your work," Michaels defended to co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester. "The second narrative is that we cannot deny the inevitable fact that being overweight leads to heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and these things kill people."
As E! readers surely saw, while talking to the host of Buzzfeed News' digital series AM to DM, Michaels claimed to be a fan of Lizzo's music, but refused to celebrate her body.
"Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music? 'Cause it isn't going to be awesome if she gets diabetes," Michaels shared at the time. "I'm just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there's never a moment when I'm like, 'I'm so glad she's overweight.' Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?"
Since this remark, many fans have taken to their social media platforms to call out the personal trainer for alleged body shaming. Despite the backlash, Michaels has doubled down on her stance and has no intention to encourage something that could "kill" someone.
"So, if me telling you I don't celebrate somebody being overweight because it could kill them is 'fat shaming,' then you got me," the original Biggest Loser trainer added. "But by the way, I also don't celebrate anybody's weight. I don't celebrate you if you're a zero. I don't celebrate you if you're a six."
Furthermore, Michaels noted that she fully understands "this issue from every angle" as she was once overweight.
"I was 175 pounds at 5 feet tall. So, when I talk about this issue, I understand this issue from every angle," Michaels elaborated. "I understand the psychology, I understand the nutrition, I understand the fitness. I just do."
Per Michaels, she pursued a healthier lifestyle after one karate teacher told her she was throwing her "life and health away" by eating fast food.
"I went home, thought about it and I was like, 'What do I really want for myself? What is this really about?'" the health expert shared. "And it was my own journey, when fitness empowered me in all facets of my life, that I began to appreciate it as a means of transformation and empowerment. So, that's why I do what I do. I do it for me. I just provide information—you can not like the information, but facts are facts, man!"
For more of Michaels' Daily Pop appearance, be sure to watch the clip above!
