All the Details on Evan Peters and Halsey's ''Inseparable'' Romance

New year, same romance!

Halsey and Evan Peters' relationship is still going strong after nearly three months together. The two, who first sparked dating rumors in October 2019, are starting to take their fresh romance to the next level. According to a source, the celebrity pair happily attached at the hip.

"They've become inseparable and Evan is staying with Halsey at her house," an insider told E! News about their current living set-up. "He still has an apartment in the valley, but she has a gorgeous new house that she bought last year. It makes more sense for them to be at her place, so they have been spending all of their time there."

"They seem very happy together," the source added. "They don't want to be apart."

It's easy to see that's true. Just a few weeks ago, the dynamic duo was spotted getting cozy in Australia, as they enjoyed a fun-filled beach day.