Heidi Klum Defends America's Got Talent After Gabrielle Union's Firing

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 12:18 PM
Heidi Klum isn't ready to X out America's Got Talent.
As the reality show continues to face headlines after Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough's exits, one judge is speaking out about her experience.
"I've only had an amazing experience," Heidi told reporters at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour. "I can't speak for [Gabrielle]. I didn't experience the same thing. To me, everyone treats you with the utmost respect. I've never seen anything that was weird or hurtful."
Back in November, Variety published a report stating Gabrielle expressed concern over "offensive" incidents, which reportedly took place on the set. In fact, the article claimed that Gabrielle was given "excessive notes on [her] physical experience."
"We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture," NBC said in a joint statement with AGT production companies Fremantle and Syco. "We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate."
According to Heidi, she did not believe undue focus was placed on her wardrobe or appearance on the show. As for any tension amongst judges, Heidi said it's completely innocent fun.
"Of course, there's always this cat-and-dog fight, but this is fun. You say something silly," she shared. "For me, being on television, I want to entertain people. I want people to have a good time. I want people to go away from their life for two hours and just have fun and enjoy."
Currently, Heidi sits on the judging panel for America's Got Talent: The Champions with Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel.
Over the weekend, NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy addressed the investigation into Gabrielle's firing.
"The curation long term of a brand comes with the ebbs and flows of who comes, who goes. And we proudly embrace making shows better. What we also proudly embrace at NBC Entertainment is the notion that we could always be a better work place," he shared at the Winter TCA tour. "We are in the middle of an investigation, and that's really serious, I can't deny it, I've never had one before. That's being handled by lawyers."
Paul added, "I've been told [it will be over] by the end of January…We want to always get to the truth."
Julianne and Gabrielle's replacements have yet to be revealed.
