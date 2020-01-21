The Most Daring Grammy Awards Fashion Looks of All Time

  By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Tue., Jan. 21, 2020 3:00 AM

When it comes to daring fashion, can anyone top J.Lo this year at the 2020 Grammy Awards?

Jennifer Lopezfamously wore a green plunging Versace gown to the 2000 ceremony, and it was even more risqué for its time. The singer and actress last year recreated the look, wearing an even sexier version of it—no really—at one of the designer's fashion shows and looked better than ever.

Lady GagaMadonnaCardi BNicki Minaj and Lil' Kim are more stars who have turned heads on the Grammy Awards red carpet with their eclectic looks. While the stars are both known for her wild styles, and there was one year in particular where Gaga hatched up quite the fashion plan and entrance!

Gaga is expected to attend the 2020 Grammys, as she is nominated for three awards for her music in the hit remake A Star Is Born. Madonna is also nominated for an award, for Best Remixed Recording, and Cardi and husband Offset received a nod for their track "Clout."

Grammys 2020: Snubs and Surprises

Check out the most daring Grammy looks of all time:

Jennifer Lopez, Grammy Awards 2000, Versace

CHARBONNEAU/BEI/BEI/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez

But the queen of Grammys fashion has to be J.Lo, who wowed in this daring green Versace gown to the 2000 Grammys. In 2019, she wore an updated version of the now-iconic dress at the brand's runway show during Milan Fashion Week, and later while hosting SNL.

Madonna, Grammy Awards

Getty Images

Madonna

The OG Queen of Pop left no daring fashion behind at the 2015 Grammys.

Lady Gaga, Grammy Awards 2011

Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy

Lady Gaga

The singer always makes a statement with her red carpet looks, but this one was particularly unique: She arrived at the 2011 Grammys...inside an egg.

Rihanna, 2015 Grammy Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Rihanna

The singer turned heads in this pink Giambattista Valli Couture Gown.

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Cardi B

The rapper showcased Sandro Botticelli "The Birth of Venus" vibes with the Thierry Mugler 1995 Fall Couture gown she wore to the 2019 Grammys.

CeeLo Green, Gnarly Davidson, 2017 Grammys, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

CeeLo Green

The singer brought out his golden alter ego Gnarly Davidson for the 2017 Grammys.

Annie Lennox

Tammie Arroyo/Getty Images

Annie Lennox

The singer attended the 1995 Grammys...as Minnie Mouse.

Nicki Minaj, The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Nicki Minaj

The hip-hop star made a religious statement at the 2012 Grammys.

Grammys Throwback, Lil Kim 2002

Getty Images

Lil Kim

It's no purple nipple cover, but the artist did turn heads at the 2002 Grammys with this red hot look.

Janelle Monae, 2016 Grammy Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Janelle Monae

The singer Janelle Monae wears a Jean Paul Gaultier outfit to the 2016 Grammys.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS on Sunday, January 26 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

Check out a full list of Grammy nominations.

