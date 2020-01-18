Pour One Out For These SAG Awards Couples Who Aren't Together Anymore

As we approach the 2020 SAG Awards, let's take a moment and remember some of the most popular Hollywood couples

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are just some of the celebrity exes that attended the SAG Awards when they were together.

Pitt and Jolie, who share six children, last made a joint appearance at the annual event in 2012, more than four years before she filed for divorce after two years of marriage. Garner and Affleck, parents of three kids, last attended the SAG Awards in 2014, more than a year before they announced they were calling it quits on their 10-year marriage.

This Is Us star Justin Hartley filed for divorce from his wife, Chrishelle Stause, this past November, less than a year after the two walked the red carpet at the 2019 SAG Awards.