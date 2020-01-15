Why Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Thinks Stassi Schroeder Needs to Get "Off Her High Horse"

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 11:41 AM
What happened to the Witches of WeHo?
Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute explains the status of several real-life relationships fans have followed onscreen—platonic and otherwise—in this clip from Wendesday's Pop of the Morning. While the author describes her friendship with co-star Lala Kent as "great," she goes on to tell POTM's co-hosts that connections with longtime BFFs Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Stassi Schroeder are "hashtag complicated."
In the days and weeks leading up to Vanderpump Rules season 8 premiere earlier this month, both Kristen and Stassi had become more vocal about the distance between them. During a Daily Pop appearance right after the new year, Stassi called the divide "really sad," but admitted she hadn't decided whether Kristen would receive an invite to her and Beau Clark's upcoming wedding or not.
In today's clip, Kristen starts by addressing the witch-y wine-making business she, Stassi and Katie previously set out to grow.
"Katie and I are still on board," she notes, adding that Stassi hasn't been "trying quite as hard" to further the entrepreneurial effort.
"I think maybe after she gets married and off her high horse she'll be a little more involved, hopefully, in a friendship perhaps," Kristen continues. "We'll see. I don't know."
She acknowledges that the fall outs might have resulted from "the toxicity" of her relationship with now-ex Brian Carter, which she says "was a lot" on her friends. Still, with a decade of comradeship behind them, she hopes the trio can "get back to a place where we can have a transparent conversation."
Hear Kristen's thoughts on Stassi's wedding invite and former relationship with Carter in the full clip above.
