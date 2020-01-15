Shahs of Sunset Season 8 Trailer Teases Reza & MJ's Dramatic Feud & a Shocking R. Kelly Connection

"Everything changes" in season 8 of Shahs of Sunset.

Bravo just released the first trailer for the upcoming eighth season of Shahs of Sunset and the dramatic clip shows broken friendships, a surprising pregnancy and even a 'WTF?' R. Kelly connection.

First off, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is single and expecting her first child. "There's my first selfie with the baby," GG says in the trailer.

Meanwhile, Mike Shouhed has found his "soulmate" and might be walking down the aisle again following his 2017 divorce from ex-wide Jessica Parido. "I'm gonna ask Mason, 'I want to marry your mommy. Is that OK?'" Mike reveals.

Shahs fans will also see Reza Farahan and Mercedes "MJ" Javid's longtime friendship deteriorate in real time and things definitely get ugly. "Tragic was the death of our friendship," Reza explains.