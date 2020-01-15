Here's Proof Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Romance Is Still Burnin' Up

These two are feeling so cool, cool, cool in the romance department!

More than a year after saying "I Do" in not one but two fabulous weddings, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra appear stronger than ever.

And just when fans thought they knew more than enough about this couple, Priyanka chose to drop a small but oh so sweet story about her relationship with the Jonas Brothers member.

"The first thing I do in the morning is put on music. My life has always been pretty musical, and now with Nick it's completely musical," she told Harper's Bazaar this week. "I decided to date him after seeing the video for 'Close,' where his shirt comes off. So that song is my favorite."

It's a small piece of insight into a Hollywood couple who continues to captivate pop culture followers ever since they first sparked romance rumors at the 2017 Met Gala.

Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding Weekend

In fact, we decided to take a trip down memory lane and look back on some of the pair's biggest moments as a couple.

Enjoy Nick and Priyanka's romance rewind in our gallery below.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Met Gala 2017

Kevin Tachman/Vogue/REX/Shutterstock

Spark the Rumors

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra first sparked rumors of a romance back at the 2017 Met Gala, where they walked the red carpet together.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

PapCulture / BACKGRID

It's On

Between attending a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game and the Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show together, this pair inadvertently confirmed their romance with all their public outings.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Instagram

She Said Yes!

In July 2018, Nick proposed to Priyanka after two months of dating. In fact, the "Jealous" singer shut down the Tiffany & Co. store in London to check out diamond engagement rings just weeks before.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, marriage ceremony

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

They Do!

The famous newlyweds, who tied the knot in two ceremonies in India, kept the celebrations going with a glamorous reception at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi, India. 

 

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade

Look of Love

While celebrating their wedding reception in Mumbai, India, the Bollywood actress and Nick posed for beautiful photos.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Fanatic

When the Jonas Brothers reunited and took part in the Happiness Begins tour, Priyanka was one of the band's biggest supporters. In fact, she was spotted dancing and singing at multiple shows.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Love at First Sight

While celebrating the 2019 Oscars, Nick and Priyanka stepped out for the Vanity Fair Oscars after party—the same event where they first met in 2017. "I put my drink down," Nick recalled to Vogue when spotting his wife on that special night. "Get on one knee—this is in front of a bunch of people—and I say, ‘You're real. Where have you been all my life?' Like, loud."

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Double Trouble

In 2017, the famous pair attended the larger-than-life Met Gala with Ralph Lauren. Fast-forward to 2019 and the pair attended as newlyweds!

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Christmas

Instagram

Doing Life Together

When celebrating Christmas as husband and wife, the couple incorporated traditions from both of their families.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Red Carpet Royalty

This award season, pop culture fans are keeping their eyes open for this Hollywood couple who never disappoint in the fashion department.

