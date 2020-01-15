Here's Proof Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Romance Is Still Burnin' Up

These two are feeling so cool, cool, cool in the romance department!

More than a year after saying "I Do" in not one but two fabulous weddings, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra appear stronger than ever.

And just when fans thought they knew more than enough about this couple, Priyanka chose to drop a small but oh so sweet story about her relationship with the Jonas Brothers member.

"The first thing I do in the morning is put on music. My life has always been pretty musical, and now with Nick it's completely musical," she told Harper's Bazaar this week. "I decided to date him after seeing the video for 'Close,' where his shirt comes off. So that song is my favorite."

It's a small piece of insight into a Hollywood couple who continues to captivate pop culture followers ever since they first sparked romance rumors at the 2017 Met Gala.