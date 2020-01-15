Malika Haqq Celebrates 8 Months of Pregnancy With Nude Photo

Wed., Jan. 15, 2020

Malika Haqq's little one is almost here. 

Khloe Kardashian's BFF is about to become a mom. Four months since announcing her pregnancy back in September 2019, Haqq has captured the latest stage of this milestone with a maternity photo. Haqq shared a black and white picture, snapped by Roxy Rodriguez, for which the star posed nude in a backyard. 

'We're tiny but mighty #8months," Haqq captioned the photo of herself cradling her bump, commemorating the final stage of her pregnancy. 

"First of many beautiful moments in this backyard," Rodriguez said on her Instagram account. 

In November, the future mama revealed her baby's sex. "It's A Boy!!!" she wrote on Instagram. 

Now, aside from framing the touching image, Haqq just has to wait for her "greatest blessing" to arrive. 

"The reason why I was so excited to learn that I was pregnant was because I knew that my life was going to change for the better, the greatest blessing that I've always wanted but didn't know I was going to get, is finally here," she previously shared on her Side by Side Facebook Watch show. 

Haqq even froze her eggs a year earlier, though she didn't end up needing too. 

"Deciding to freeze my eggs as a gift to myself on my 35th birthday was pretty hilarious now at this point because I have eggs in the freezer I may never use," Malika, who has not named the baby's father, said on the show. "I made a baby in love and those eggs weren't necessary."

As she put it, "It's funny how you plan and then life happens." 

