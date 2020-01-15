Revisit Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's Sweetest Quotes About Each Other

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 9:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

We're going to bet on this: You're still upset about Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's shocking split. Us too!

After all, it was less than 24 hours ago that the world learned of the celeb couple's breakup. As multiple outlets reported on Tuesday, the High School Musical actress and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star have decided to part ways after almost nine years of dating. Throughout their relationship, Hudgens, 31, and Butler, 28, always had the sweetest things to say about each other. It was just a few months ago that Butler gushed to E! News about his leading lady in an exclusive interview.

"It's hard for me to even put into words what that girl means to me," the actor told E! News at the July premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. "I am so inspired by her every day and I just love her to my core."

Photos

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's Sweetest Quotes

As more details about the celeb duo's relationship status continue to emerge, we're taking a look back at Hudgens and Butler's sweet romance. So, while they might be breaking free, let's check out Hudgens and Butler's cutest quotes about each other!

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, 28th Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Vanessa Hudgens

Birthday Tribute

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my love, my other half, my constant Inspiration and supporter. My best friend. My everything," Hudgens wrote in a message to Butler on Instagram in Aug. 2019. "@austinbutler ✨28 is going to be [fire emojis]."

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

So Proud

After Butler landed the role of Elvis Presley in director Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic, Hudgens took to Instagram to celebrate. "I AMMMM OVERRRR THE F--KING MOOOOOOOOONNNNN," Hudgens wrote on Instagram in July. "I CANT WAIT SO PROUD OF MY HONEYYYYY!!!"

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Premiere Time

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Eyes on You

"The only one I have eyes for," Hudgens wrote of Butler on Instagram on Valentine's Day in 2019.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler

Instagram

Respect & Trust

Back in 2018, Hudgens opened up to Women's Health about what makes her relationship with Butler work. "We both respect, trust and admire each other," she shared. "It's so solid now because I feel strong as an independent woman. I am very self-reliant, but it's nice to have a best friend you can share victories with as well as losses." Hudgens also added, "He inspires me more than anyone."

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

"The Light of My Life"

In a birthday tribute to his leading lady in 2015, Butler called Hudgens "the light of my life."

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Her Honey

"The Ice man cometh and now he goneth looool @austinbutler first broadway show down and he shined every performance," Hudgens wrote in support of Butler in 2018. "So proud of my honey onto the next!"

