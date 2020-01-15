Even Kelly Clarkson Cringes At "Horrible" From Justin to Kelly

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 6:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kelly Clarkson, Justin Guarini, From Justin To Kelly

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal, Jon Farmer/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Put some respect on From Justin To Kelly's name.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson ShowJerry Springer and Kelly Clarkson commiserated over the fact that, despite their long careers in Hollywood, they each have only made one movie. And let's just say they don't rewatch them now.

As Clarkson pointed out to the famed daytime TV host, "You also made a movie."

As Springer responded, "And so did you, fancy pants."

Make a movie, she did. Quickly following her American Idol win in 2002, Clarkson starred alongside her American Idol runner-up Justin Guarini in 2003's From Justin To Kelly. It was a movie musical about Clarkson and Guarini's characters meeting at the beach during Spring Break, but texting (being a new thing in 2003) caused some drama. It was amazing.

In her interview with Springer, Clarkson revealed that doing the movie was more of a requirement than it was a dream. As she revealed, "And mine was contractually obligated. It was horrible. How was yours?"

Watch

Kelly Clarkson Gushes Over Voice Winner Jake Hoot

"Horrible!" Springer quipped in response.

"Yeah! Razzies for the both of us," she exclaimed, referencing the Golden Raspberry Awards.

As Springer explained, his 1998 movie Ringmaster was a comedy based on The Jerry Springer Show, which was at the height of its fame in the '90s.

The two stars went on to have successful careers despite the films, but Clarkson has spent a lot of time joking about the musical since.

During the premiere episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 37-year-old hosted an American Idol reunion with Paula AbdulSimon CowellRandy Jackson and Guarini. The minute Guarini sat down, they started talking about the movie.

"It's great to be here, it's great to see you all looking so wonderful again," Guarini started off. "And thank God that we're so much more than that movie."

In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Clarkson teased that she would fire her nanny if she ever let her daughter, 5-year-old River Rose Blackstock, watch the flick.

"I have a little joke with our nanny," she said at the time. "Because she told me she loves that movie. She was like, 'My roommate and I used to watch it all the time! I'm totally going to show your daughter From Justin to Kelly.' I'm like, 'I will fire you.'"

Do yourself a favor and find a way to watch From Justin To Kelly. It's the most early 2000s movie you will ever see.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal.)

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nikkie de Jager

YouTuber Nikkietutorials Has Found "Freedom" After Coming Out as Transgender

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari 302

Kristin Cavallari Says Former BFF Kelly Henderson Won't Return Her Texts on Very Cavallari

Margot Robbie, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Margot Robbie Details Dealing With "Inherent" Everyday Sexism

Florence Pugh, Zach Braff

Florence Pugh Celebrates Oscars Nomination With a Kiss From Zach Braff

Daniel Craig, <i>No Time To Die</i> Trailer 2019

Next James Bond Must Be Male But "Can Be of Any Color," Producer Says

Chris Martin, Apple Martin

Chris Martin’s Embarrassing Story About Daughter Apple Is Actually So Heartwarming

E-Commerce, Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke Reveals the Clinique Products She Can't Live Without

TAGS/ Kelly Clarkson , Movies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.