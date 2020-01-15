Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Harper Channels Baby Spice In The Most Adorable Way

"He came home other day and he said, ‘You know, Mum, I've just joined TikTok. Will you do a dance with me?'" she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "And I was like, ‘Yeah, what should we dance to?' And he said, ‘The Spice Girls.' And then he took my phone, he posted it on my Instagram and he said, ‘That'll get my numbers up.' He used me!"

Of course, the daytime host couldn't bring up the Spice Girls without asking the mom of four if she'd considered reuniting with Emma, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell and Melanie Brownfor their 2019 U.K. Concert Tour.

"Do you know, I had so much fun and I'm still close with the girls," Victoria explained. "And I was so proud of them with everything that they did. It was a huge success. Um, but, you know, for me, I loved it when I did it, but I feel like a very different person now."

She continued, "I've got four children and, you know, I'm really busy doing what I'm doing. And, it just didn't feel like the right thing to do, although I was supporting them enormously. I mean, so proud of them. And I'll always be a Spice Girl. I'll always be Posh Spice. Always."

Viva Forever!