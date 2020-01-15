Christina Aguilera and Fiancé Matthew Rutler Spotted on Rare Public Outing

The school pick-up lane is Christina Aguilera's runway.

The 39-year-old singer was spotted picking up her 5-year-old daughter, Summer Rain, from school on Tuesday. The five-time Grammy winner sported a hot pink Balenciaga jacket, a semi-sheer black top and a pair of black pants for the outing in Santa Monica, Calif. She also accessorized her stylish, sporty look with some YSL sunglasses and a pair of black sneakers. She swept her hair up into a cute bun.

Aguilera was joined by her longtime love Matthew Rutler, who donned a black hoodie and blue jeans. This marked a rare public outing for the couple. As their fans will recall, the stars, who got engaged in 2014, were last spotted attending the world premiere of The Addams Family in Los Angeles in October.

Aguilera is also the proud parent to her 12-year-old son, Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman.