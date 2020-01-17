Flashback: See Justin Timberlake, Sandra Bullock and More Stars at the 2010 SAG Awards

A lot can change in a decade.

In the 10 years that have passed by, shows like 30 Rock and Mad Men have gone off the air and it seems studios are no longer drawn to gritty dramas set in the Middle East or the wild wild west, like True Grit or The Hurt Locker. Instead, the Outstanding Performance by a Cast category for the 2020 SAG Awards is composed of dark comedies and dramas.

One of the only similarities between the films from 2010 is that Quentin Tarantinoonce again has a film nominated.

As for television, many of the beloved shows that were nominated are no longer on the air. 30 Rock, Medium, Dexter, Mad Men and more groundbreaking series have since said goodbye to their devoted fans, leaving way for other shows. Now, the programs that reign supreme come from streaming services and cable shows alike, including Handmaid's Tale, Stranger Things and Big Little Lies.

Despite all the changes, dozens of celebrities from 2010 are nominees 10-years later: Nicole Kidman, Brad Pitt, the list can go on.