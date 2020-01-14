Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Visit at Women's Center in Vancouver

Rain or shine, Meghan Markle's philanthropic efforts continue on.

The Duchess of Sussex ditched the royal family's ongoing drama to spend time with several women focused on effecting positive change in the Vancouver community. After paparazzi spotted the Duchess of Sussex boarding a seaplane on Tuesday, Meghan paid a surprise visit to the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre.

According to the organization, which provides counseling, meals and other services to women and children in need, Meghan stopped by to enjoy tea and discuss issues currently impacting the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre's patrons. She dressed casually for the impromptu engagement in a cream cableknit sweater, dark pants and brown knee-high boots.

Since returning to Canada just days after she and Prince Harry announced their intentions to step down as senior members of the royal family, Meghan has maintained a low-profile while tending to their son Archie Harrison.