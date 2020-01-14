Taylor Swift Super Fan Dishes on Surprise Serenade During Maldives Trip

Sparks are still flying high for Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn.

It was just two weeks ago that the dynamic duo lit up the room at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Not only did the Lover singer steal the show with her larger-than-life floral gown by Etro and her nomination, but she and the actor were the definition of relationship goals that night. E! News insiders noticed how happy they were at the annual event, as they sat closely together and couldn't stop smiling.

And it appears the couple enjoyed an even more magical time together just days prior to the star-studded ceremony.

For New Year's Eve, the famous couple took a romantic getaway to the Maldives, where they spent some time on the beach, listened to live music and had a low-key night.

According to Matthew Crane, who performed in front of the celebrity pair during the holiday (and is a major Swiftie!) shared his special experience with E! News.