This Is Us Returns With Some Heartbreak and One Frightening Cliffhanger

This Is Us has returned and it brought with it about a million things to talk about. We'll start with the end.

Dan Fogelman and Sterling K. Brown had teased that this episode would lead directly into the next, which is mostly focused on Randall, and that it would also include a moment that had Brown screaming when he read it. The moment ended up being literally a split second on screen, but we get it.

Randall returned home from his trip to LA to go to the doctor with Rebecca (more on that in a bit) late at night, and after going in to check on each of his daughters and his wife, he went downstairs for a glass of water. But when he got downstairs, he found a man standing there with something in his hand. Is it a gun? Unclear, because we only saw him for about a quarter of a second. Either way, terrifying. Randall's breath caught in his throat and then the episode was over, and we could feel our own hearts begin to beat just a little bit too fast.

Is it too late to say we don't want this? No thank you? We'll pass?