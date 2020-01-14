Meghan Markle ''Anticipated'' the Letter to her Father Would Be Made Public, British Tabloid Claims

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harryfight for their independence from the Royal Family, they're also facing new accusations from the Mail on Sunday.

In new court documents filed by the publication, and obtained by the BBC and The Telegraph, the Mail on Sunday claims Meghan sent her father, Thomas Markle, the emotional letter knowing that it might become public at a later date.

For those who don't recall, the Mail on Sunday published parts of a letter Meghan sent to her estranged father following his absence at her wedding. In her communications with her father, she shared her distress over his decisions and his perceived lack of support for her marriage to the Prince. This would later become public knowledge when her father shared it with the Mail on Sunday in what he would later describe as an attempt to "defend" himself.

When the lawsuit was later launched against the tabloid, Thomas Markle and Mail on Sunday claimed they published the letter in his defense, since it had already been mentioned in a People magazine article. The Mail on Sunday claims, according to The Telegraph, that Meghan's friends allegedly "depicted Mr Markle as having acted unreasonably and unlovingly, having cold-shouldered his daughter and being solely to blame for the estrangement."