Vote for Regina King's Best Role in Celebration of the Star's Birthday

We all know that Regina King is a queen, so we're celebrating since today is her birthday!

The actress is turning 49 years old today and the past year has been amazing for anyone who has been following the Los Angeles native's career as she was finally recognized for the powerhouse talent that she is.

In February, the Academy awarded the performer with her first Oscars trophy for her role in Barry Jenkin's If Beale Street Could Talk, which came hot off the heels of her collecting her first Golden Globes award a month earlier.

Then, in May, Netflix announced that the multi-talented artist had inked a first look deal with the streaming service, meaning that soon we'll likely see movies and series under her Royal Ties production banner end up on our queue.

It's a huge achievement for the star as well as audiences since, in her Golden Globes acceptance speech, King stated that she was committed to making sure at least 50% of her hires would be women, addressing one of the representation issues that has plagued the industry and been brought to light via organizations like Time's Up.