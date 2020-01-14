Caity Lotz Says "Everyone's Starting to Lose It" When Crisis on Infinite Earths Picks Back Up

Crisis on Infinite Earths may be ending tonight, but Legends of Tomorrow season five is just beginning.

In fact, while Legends of Tomorrow's season five takes place after and is greatly impacted by the events of the latest Arrowverse crossover (which currently has murdered all but seven people in the entire multiverse), it filmed long before Crisis was fully written, forcing Caity Lotz to do a little guessing.

"Our first episode took place hot off of the crossover, but I didn't even have a crossover script," she told us over the phone. "So to try to do a whole monologue about what happened during the crossover, but like, I didn't know what happens in the crossover. So reading this, I'm like, guys, what is a paragon? What is this? How do I play this? Am I sad about it? Is it happy? What happened? And it was like, well, we don't have a script yet, but it's something like this. So that was a bit of an interesting challenge to try to carry the weight of the crossover without knowing exactly what happened in the crossover."