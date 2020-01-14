Coach Carter, 15 Years Later: What the Cast Is Up to Now

Happy birthday, Channing Tatum!

OK, so it's not really the superstar's birthday (that would be April 26 and he's turning the big 4-0!), but Jan. 14 does mark the official film acting debut of Tatum, who made his first appearance on the big screen in 2005's Coach Carter.

The inspirational and true story starred Samuel L. Jackson as the new head coach of his old high school's basketball team, with the superstar portraying Ken Carter, the real-life figure who made headlines in 1999 when he suspended some of his team's biggest stars due to their poor academic performance.

With Jackson as its draw, the sports film, which was co-written by One Tree Hill creator Mark Schwahn, went on to become a sleeper hit at the box office, debuting at No. 1 and going on to make almost $80 million. Oh, and did we mention it introduced audiences to Channing Tatum—as well as served as the movie debut of Ashanti?