Meghan Markle Jets Off to Vancouver in Style Amid Royal Family Drama

The Duchess of Sussex has left the building.

After a long few weeks of family turmoil amidst Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, it seems Meghan is taking a little time to enjoy herself in Vancouver. "Meghan took a seaplane out of Victoria Harbour," a source confirmed to E! News. "Archie was not with her. She is going to Vancouver."

The Sun published photos of Meghan arriving in Vancouver wearing stylish a Barbour Epler Coat and a Everlane Market Day Tote where she is expected to be joined by Prince Harry and Archie later this week. In their initial announcement to the public about their shocking exit, Prince Harry and Meghan stated that they would be splitting their time in North America. Something Queen Elizabeth II also echoed in her statement about the move.

"It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK," she explained in her official statement.