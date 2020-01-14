Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Split: Look Back at Their Near Decade-Long Romance

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
It's over for Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler.
The 31-year-old actress and the 28-year-old actor have broken up after almost nine years together.
Fans had a feeling there was trouble in paradise after noticing a decrease in their social media engagement. The last photo Hudgens shared with Butler was in October. Social media sleuths also questioned their status after it appeared the duo didn't spend the holidays together.
The High School Musical alumna and the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood actor sparked romance rumors in Sept. 2011—less than a year after news spread she had ended her relationship with her former co-star Zac Efron. However, that speculation soon turned into a full-fledged romance.
"It's hard for me to even put into words what that girl means to me," Butler told E! News at the premiere of the Quentin Tarantino film in July. "I am so inspired by her every day, and I just love her to my core."
It's certainly been a busy time for the stars. Back in July, fans learned Butler would be playing Elvis Presley in an upcoming biopic. Hudgens is also set to appear in The Princess Switch: Switched Again this year.
To look back at the pair's romance, check out the gallery.
Birthday Love
The actress posted this cute pic of the two on the actor's 28th birthday in August 2019.
So Cute
The actress plays with her beau's hair.
Twinning
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler had matching hair colors after Butler went brunette for a role.
Shirtless Smooches
When Hudgens wished the actor a happy birthday this year, she shared this sweet, smoochy snap. Awww!
Cute and Candid
The High School Musical star felt like this candid moment was too adorable not to share, and we agree!
Sweethearts in Shades
These two had a blast at the beach together this summer.
Broadway Babes
After Butler wrapped his role in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, his lady love was there to offer some cute congratulations.
Sweet and Supportive
When the show opened in April, Hudgens was also there to shower her beau with love and support.
Magical Moments
In January, the two enjoyed a fancy night out getting at The Magic Castle and of course they were dressed to impress.
New Year, New Memories
After ringing in the start of 2018 together, Hudgens shared this precious pic of herself and Butler all dressed up.
Tender Touches
This couple looks so good together in this selfie that we can't help but smile when we look at them!
Birthday Bash Bliss
The lovebirds got cozy with wine in hand while celebrating Stella Hudgens' birthday last year.
Happy in the Hills
The two just radiated happiness in this post for Butler's birthday in 2017.
Cheesin'
What's not to love about these two?
Under the Tuscan Sun
The precious pair looked like they had quite a romantic getaway during their summer 2016 trip to Italy.
Hairspiration
Butler and Hudgens look so cute here...they're even rocking almost identical hairdos!
Safari Chic
Hudgens described these playful pouts as "safari chic" while on vacation in 2015.
Wild Cats (Get Your Head in the Game)
They may have seen a lion in real life, but these two only have eyes for each other.
Smiles and Sunsets
The precious pair was picture perfect in front of the setting sun back in 2015.
Birthday Blessings
Hudgens shared this sweet shot—and an even sweeter message—in honor of her main man's 23rd birthday.
E! News has reached out to Hudgens' and Butler's reps for comment.
Us Weekly was first to report news of the split.