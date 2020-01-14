Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Break Up After Almost 9 Years Together

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have called it quits.

After almost nine years together, the High School Musical alum and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor have decided to go their separate ways, multiple outlets report. The celebs first sparked romance rumors in Sept. 2011, about a year after Hudgens' split with Zac Efron. After their first PDA session in 2011, Hudgens and Butler became inseparable, sharing a number of sweet moments together over the years.

In recent months, however, it seems as though Hudgens, 31, and Butler, 28, have been spending time apart. Hudgens has been overseas filming The Princess Switch 2, while Butler is believed to be starting production on Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. It was announced over the summer that Butler had been cast as Elvis in the film, and Hudgens couldn't have been more excited for her man.

"I AMMMM OVERRRR THE F--KING MOOOOOOOOONNNNN," Hudgens wrote on Instagram in July. "I CANT WAIT SO PROUD OF MY HONEYYYYY!!!"

Reports at the time stated that production on the film would begin in Australia in early 2020.