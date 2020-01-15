Kristin Cavallari Says Former BFF Kelly Henderson Won't Return Her Texts on Very Cavallari

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 8:00 AM
Why won't Kelly Henderson return Kristin Cavallari's texts?
In this clip from tomorrow's new Very Cavallari, Kristin gives audiences more insight into the fallout with her former BFF during an emotional conversation with Justin Anderson. At this point, the series' titular star sounds almost as bewildered as we are, so it's helpful that Anderson arrives to her and Jay Cutler's Nashville home equipped with (some) intel.
"Well, we talked," says the celebrity hair colorist, referencing a meet-up with Kelly during which the Velvet's Edge voice told him that "her feelings are hurt," much like Kristin's. We don't know exactly why just yet, and neither does the Uncommon James founder, who tells Justin that Kelly "won't return [her] text messages" and hasn't called.
"She literally didn't say one thing to me except for one text message asking if I've spoken to producers from Very Cavallari," Kristin recounts, lamenting the impersonal correspondence. "The whole time [Kelly's] thing has been like, 'I don't care about the show. I only care about your friendship.' She drank the Kool-Aid, big time."
The sentiment trails similar frustrations expressed during Thursday's season premiere.
Kristin Cavallari Reveals Cheating Rumors Played a Part in Fall Out With Ex-BFF Kelly Henderson
Following months of teasers that suggested her and Henderson's friendship was over, or at least headed in that direction, the episode saw Cavallari share more about what went wrong.
We learned that last year's unfounded cheating rumors—"talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having an affair," as Kristin explained—played a part, as did Henderson's response to them. To that end, she called Kelly's behavior "defensive" and felt the podcaster's Twitter posts about Cutler after the claims surfaced only worsened the situation.
"What are her feelings hurt about?" Kristin asks in today's clip, wondering, "Why didn't she tell me that she was hurt throughout this entire thing?"
According to Justin, Kelly "didn't want to talk about it." But either way, amid the drama and inevitable upset the rumors likely caused Kristin, he points out that Henderson "didn't take care of [her] best friend."
See their full discussion in the clip above.
