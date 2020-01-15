Kristin Cavallari Says Former BFF Kelly Henderson Won't Return Her Texts on Very Cavallari

Why won't Kelly Henderson return Kristin Cavallari's texts?

In this clip from tomorrow's new Very Cavallari, Kristin gives audiences more insight into the fallout with her former BFF during an emotional conversation with Justin Anderson. At this point, the series' titular star sounds almost as bewildered as we are, so it's helpful that Anderson arrives to her and Jay Cutler's Nashville home equipped with (some) intel.

"Well, we talked," says the celebrity hair colorist, referencing a meet-up with Kelly during which the Velvet's Edge voice told him that "her feelings are hurt," much like Kristin's. We don't know exactly why just yet, and neither does the Uncommon James founder, who tells Justin that Kelly "won't return [her] text messages" and hasn't called.

"She literally didn't say one thing to me except for one text message asking if I've spoken to producers from Very Cavallari," Kristin recounts, lamenting the impersonal correspondence. "The whole time [Kelly's] thing has been like, 'I don't care about the show. I only care about your friendship.' She drank the Kool-Aid, big time."

The sentiment trails similar frustrations expressed during Thursday's season premiere.