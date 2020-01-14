Princess Charlotte's Iconic Style Is the Center of Gucci's Latest Collection

Step aside, Kate Middleton!

There's a new fashion queen in town, and her name is Princess Charlotte. Jokes aside, the 4-year-old royal is seemingly the center of Gucci's latest menswear collection. The fashion powerhouse debuted its sleek, sophisticated and oh-so-stylish line during Milan Fashion Week Men's.

The show also marked creative director Alessandro Michele's five-year anniversary with the luxury label.

And in true Gucci fashion, the runway was full of colorful patterns, flashy details and classic silhouettes that had a charming twist.

Models sashayed along the catwalk in tailored tweed coats, baby doll dresses, Gucci-printed stockings and Mary-Jane shoes that were reminiscent of Princess Charlotte's playful style.

Case in point: The 4-year-old royal dazzled in a forest green wool coat, navy tights and black Mary-Janes during her first-ever Christmas walk with her parents, Kate and Prince William.

Princess Charlotte's festive outfit during the holiday could easily be replicated with Gucci's latest collection.