Too Faced Co-Founder Apologizes After Sister Slams NikkieTutorials' Coming Out Video

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jan. 14, 2020 12:51 PM
Too Faced's co-founder has come to NikkieTutorials' defense.
On Monday, the famed beauty YouTuber, whose real name is Nikkie de Jager, shared that she is a transgender woman in a newly published video titled, "I'm Coming Out." The announcement has since garnered more than 18 million views on the platform and spurred public support from celebrities like Ariana Grande and Lena Dunhamas well as fellow YouTubers Jeffree Star and PatrickStarrr.
However, not everyone was on Nikkie's side. Some sites took notice of Too Faced cofounder Jerrod Blandino's sister, who goes by the name Dani California on Instagram under the account "makeup princess." Screenshots of her account bio, which allegedly read, "Transgender huh? That's not the only thing she's been LYING about," began circulating online, sparking outrage on Twitter. Her account bio currently reads, "Lets be clear, I love trans people & dislike anyone who lies to hurt others! Period!"
Now, Blandino has issued a statement on the matter, simultaneously revealing his sister no longer works for the company.
"I would like to make sure it is understood that although I love my sister very much, the things she says or does have absolutely nothing to do with me and do not in any way reflect me, my opinions, thoughts, or feelings nor speak for me or Too Faced in any way shape or form," he told E! News.
Ariana Grande, Amber Rose and More Celebrate NikkieTutorials After She Comes Out As Transgender
"I have always stood for love, equality and kindness in my life and everything I do. I am sorry for the hurt she has caused. Let it be known that I am truly shocked and disgusted to my core at her recent actions," Blandino said of his sister. "I do not tolerate this behavior and she is no longer an employee of Too Faced."
He concluded, "I would like to say how proud I am of Nikkie Tutorials, and how inspired I am for her strength and sharing her beautiful truth with the world. I am sending all my love to her."
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Nikkie collaborated on a collection with Too Faced in 2016. Years later, following allegations from others about the contract she signed with the brand, she tweeted, "I signed my contract with TF back then because I was naive & didn't know better. at the end of the day, I signed it, it's my own fault— but what I'll never forgive is that 'allegedly' they changed the palette's quality behind my back. 1000's of negative reviews & I was clueless."
"I had to see all these negative reviews, while the palettes I had were outstanding," she tweeted in 2019. "'They lying in their videos to get views' is what I was told. I don't care about the money.. but I had to fight YEARS to prove my authenticity and gain your trust again." Too Faced has not addressed those previous allegations.
