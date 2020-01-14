Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Move

Justin Trudeau is weighing in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to split their time between the U.K. and North America.

The Canadian Prime minister addressed the major move during a recent interview with Global News.

"There's still a lot of decisions to be taken by the Royal Family, by the Sussexes themselves, as to what level of engagement they choose to have and these are things that we are obviously supportive of their reflections but have responsibilities in that, as well," he told the news outlet.

Trudeau was also asked if Canada would cover the couple's security costs.

"That is part of the reflection that needs to be had, and there are discussions going on," he replied.

However, he made it clear "we're not entirely sure what the final decisions will be [or] where the dispositions are."

"I think most Canadians are very supportive of having royals be here, but how that looks and what kind of cost is involved—there's still lots of discussion," he added.