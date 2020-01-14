Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Move

Justin Trudeau is weighing in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to split their time between the U.K. and North America.
The Canadian Prime minister addressed the major move during a recent interview with Global News.
"There's still a lot of decisions to be taken by the Royal Family, by the Sussexes themselves, as to what level of engagement they choose to have and these are things that we are obviously supportive of their reflections but have responsibilities in that, as well," he told the news outlet.
Trudeau was also asked if Canada would cover the couple's security costs.
"That is part of the reflection that needs to be had, and there are discussions going on," he replied.
However, he made it clear "we're not entirely sure what the final decisions will be [or] where the dispositions are."
"I think most Canadians are very supportive of having royals be here, but how that looks and what kind of cost is involved—there's still lots of discussion," he added.
Harry and Meghan announced they were splitting their time between the U.K. and North America and stepping back as senior members of the royal family last week.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple said via an Instagram post. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."
The couple said "this geographic balance" would enable them to raise their 8-month-old son, Archie Harrison, with "an appreciation for the royal tradition in which he was born while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter," which includes a new charitable initiative.
"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties," they concluded. "Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."
Queen Elizabeth II recently address the decision after a meeting of the royal households.
"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family," Her Majesty said in part of the statement. "Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family. Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."
The location shouldn't come as a huge surprise to royal admirers. As fans will recall, Meghan, who has been in Canada for the past few days, lived in Toronto while she worked as an actress on Suits. Harry even visited her there during the early stages of their relationship.