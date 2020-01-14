Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Move

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jan. 14, 2020 12:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Justin Trudeau is weighing in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to split their time between the U.K. and North America.

The Canadian Prime minister addressed the major move during a recent interview with Global News.

"There's still a lot of decisions to be taken by the Royal Family, by the Sussexes themselves, as to what level of engagement they choose to have and these are things that we are obviously supportive of their reflections but have responsibilities in that, as well," he told the news outlet.

Trudeau was also asked if Canada would cover the couple's security costs.

"That is part of the reflection that needs to be had, and there are discussions going on," he replied. 

However, he made it clear "we're not entirely sure what the final decisions will be [or] where the dispositions are." 

"I think most Canadians are very supportive of having royals be here, but how that looks and what kind of cost is involved—there's still lots of discussion," he added.

Watch

Queen Elizabeth Breaks Silence on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan announced they were splitting their time between the U.K. and North America and stepping back as senior members of the royal family last week.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple said via an Instagram post. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."

The couple said "this geographic balance" would enable them to raise their 8-month-old son, Archie Harrison, with "an appreciation for the royal tradition in which he was born while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter," which includes a new charitable initiative.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties," they concluded. "Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

Queen Elizabeth II recently address the decision after a meeting of the royal households.

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family," Her Majesty said in part of the statement. "Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family. Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."

The location shouldn't come as a huge surprise to royal admirers. As fans will recall, Meghan, who has been in Canada for the past few days, lived in Toronto while she worked as an actress on Suits. Harry even visited her there during the early stages of their relationship.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Jets Off to Vancouver in Style Amid Royal Family Drama

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Split: Look Back at Their Near Decade-Long Romance

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Break Up After Almost 9 Years Together

Princess Charlotte, Gucci Fall Winter Collection 2020

Princess Charlotte's Iconic Style Is the Center of Gucci's Latest Collection

Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Daily Pop

Alexander Ludwig & Charles Melton Reveal What It's Really Like Working With Will Smith

Selena Gomez, Fashion Police Widget

Selena Gomez Recalls Feeling "Depleted From Life" While Recording New Album Rare

Aly Raisman

Aly Raisman Announces She Will Not Compete in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Royals , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.