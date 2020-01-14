Eric Decker Had the Best Response to Jessie James Decker's Vasectomy Request

Not so fast!

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are the proud parents of three beautiful children—Vivianne Decker, Eric Decker II and Forrest Decker. While they've always been outspoken about how much they love their growing brood, they've also have considered the possibility of stopping at three. Jessie stopped by the E! News studios to talk with the hosts of Pop of the Morning and shared what happened when she asked Eric if he wanted to get a vasectomy.

"He's always been very vocal about wanting to be a dad and have all these kids, and I'm right there with him," she revealed. "It's our pride and joy of our lives, but yeah I've asked him, 'Do you want to make this not a possibility any more to not have anymore kids?"

Jessie finally stopped playing coy and explained exactly what she meant. "Do you want to make it like permanent? Snip snip!" she joked. "He said he doesn't want the power taken from him yet."