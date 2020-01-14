This Is Us Sneak Peek: Is Jack About to Become Homeless?

New year, new drama, same Pearson. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek pat the midseason premiere of This Is Us season four and it's a blast from the past with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore), pre-kids, still getting to know one another.

In the clip above, Rebecca has just picked Jack up from playing golf with her father. The same father (Tim Matheson) who previously told Jack there was no way he he'd end up with his daughter. Did something happen between Jack and her father? Jack says no, but Rebecca isn't buying it.

"I know he can come across as a little old fashioned, but once you get to know him, he really is the best," she says. "Maybe, just take it easy on the G&Ts on Saturday night."

Hints at the alcohol problem we all know is to come?