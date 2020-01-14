The Internet Has A Lot to Say After Vince Vaughn Shakes Donald Trump's Hand

"When we were invited, I was aware I was going to be surrounded with people from very different views and beliefs—I'm not talking about politics. I was rooting for the Packers and get this—everybody in the Cowboys suite was rooting for the cowboys. I had to hide my cheese hat in Portia's purse," the comedian joked on her daytime show. "During the game, they showed a shot of George and me laughing together and, so, people were upset. They thought, 'Why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president? Didn't even notice I'm holding the brand new iPhone 11."

"I'm friends with George Bush. In fact, I'm friends with a lot of people who don't share the same beliefs that I have. We're all different and I think that we've forgotten that that's ok that we're all different," she told her audience. "I wish people wouldn't wear fur. I don't like it, but I'm friends with people who wear fur...Just because I don't agree with someone on everything doesn't mean that I'm not gonna be friends with them."

The host continued, "When I say, 'Be kind to one another,' I don't mean only the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone—doesn't matter."