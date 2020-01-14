YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach Reveals Her Late Son's Organs Have Saved 2 Lives

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 14, 2020 9:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Brittani Boren Leach

Instagram

Brittani Boren Leach recently received a very "bittersweet" call.

The YouTube star, whose infant son Crew passed away in late December, has now revealed that his organs have helped save the lives of two young boys. Brittani took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a touching message about her son, while also posting a picture from her maternity shoot, taken by photographer Nicole Smith.

"I never got around to posting my maternity pictures with Crew because by the time I got them back, he had already made his VERY fast and furious entrance to the world," Brittani wrote in her message to followers. "I almost didn't take maternity pictures because I was just so 'busy'. I'm glad I did because little did I know, he would spend more time in my belly than he did out. And while he was here he wanted to be with his Mama as much as possible. Now I know why."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

"We got the bittersweet call a few days ago, that his liver saved the life of a 1 year old boy, and his heart saved the life of 7 month old boy,' Brittani continued. "He would be 4 months old today, and every fiber of my being misses him every single second of the day."

Brittani said that she has "peace" knowing that Crew "was THE miracle that another family prayed for."

"In three short months he has touched and changed more lives than most in their lifetime, and despite the pain, I'm so proud God chose me to be his Mother," Brittani concluded her post.

Brittani's husband, Jeff Leach, previously spoke out about donating Crew's organs in a post on Facebook.

"We have made the difficult decision to donate Crew's organs in the hopes that he can help another child and family in need," Jeff wrote online in December. "Crew fought bravely, so we could spend this time together. We're so blessed to have been here with him."

Crew was laid to rest in early January, two weeks after his death.

Trending Stories

Latest News

Jennifer Lopez Wants to Settle Down In a Small Town?!

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Will Make Her Triumphant Return to Music At the 2020 Grammys

Vince Vaughn

The Internet Has A Lot to Say After Vince Vaughn Shakes Donald Trump's Hand

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's Throwback of Kendall Jenner Deserves a Visit From the Tooth Fairy

Jessie James Decker Tells If Eric Is Open to Getting a Vasectomy

Billie Eilish, 2019 Variety's Hitmakers Brunch

Billie Eilish Makes History With James Bond No Time To Die Theme Song

Nikkie Tutorials

Ariana Grande, Amber Rose and More Celebrate NikkieTutorials After She Comes Out As Transgender

TAGS/ Death , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , YouTube , Celeb Kids
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.