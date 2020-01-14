Ariana Grande, Amber Rose and More Celebrate NikkieTutorials After She Comes Out As Transgender

On Monday, the 25-year-old beauty guru posted a YouTube video titled "I'm Coming Out."

"Today I am here to share something with you that I've always wanted to share with you one day, but under my own circumstances, and it looks like that chance has been taken away from me," she said in the video. "So today, I am taking back my own power and I have to tell you something."

She then explained she "never felt comfortable with labels."

"I wanted to be my own person, my own identity, my own human being without any rules, without any labels, without any restrictions," she continued.

She also said she wanted "to start the year off with the truth" by "finally revealing a part of my life that has made me who I am."

"When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body, which means that I am transgender," Nikkie later added. "It's so surreal saying this. Filming this video is scary, but it feels so liberating and freeing. I've been wanting to share this side of myself to all of you for so long but I could never figure out the timing."