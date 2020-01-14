Emmy Rossum Learned Shameless Is Ending...From Twitter

Emmy Rossum found out her TV home of nine years, Shameless, is coming to an end via Twitter.

Rossum, who played eldest Gallagher child Fiona on the Showtime series, took to the social media platform to share her thoughts on the upcoming 11th and final season of the comedy.

"Just learned about Shameless on Twitter! Eleven seasons is ten more than most shows get! Bravo to an incredible run for a wonderful cast and crew," Rossum tweeted.

The Golden Globe nominee left the series at the end of season nine. Fiona took her money (after leaving some to the family) and went out on her own to build a life for herself. There's no word on whether Rossum will return for the new final season, but when she left producers said the door was always open for her to come back.