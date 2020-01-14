You Renewed for Season 3 With Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 14, 2020 7:31 AM
We'll be seeing You again real soon.
Netflix announced it has renewed You for a third season. Originally a Lifetime series, the show aired its first season on the linear network before making the leap to streaming. Once on Netflix, the series about stalker Joe Goldberg reached new viewership heights. Season two dropped on December 26.
Penn Badgley stars as the serial killer Joe Goldberg (aka Will Bettleheim in season two) and will return for the third season. Season two took the action from New York to Los Angeles and introduced a new cast including The Haunting of Hill House star Victoria Pedretti, Jenna Ortega, James Scully, Ambyr Childers, Carmela Zumbado, Robin Lord Taylor, Chris D'Elia and Charlie Barnett.
The second season ended with Pedretti's aspiring chef Love Quinn revealing all of her nefarious deeds to make Joe love her.
Several deaths later, Joe and Love, clear of all their various murders and you know, awful things, moved into a house together. Will these two terrible people get their happily ever after? Not so fast, because at the end of the season Joe's eye soon turned toward a new female neighbor.
Both Badgley and Pedretti are set to return for the third season.
You is based on Caroline Kepnes' books and counts Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti as executive producers. Kepnes is currently at work on the third book of the series.
"The stakes are pretty high. I have so many questions about Love's mother who's incredibly in the picture at the end of the season, like how much she really knows about her children," Gamble told EW about what's to come. "We wrote [the finale] hoping that we will get the opportunity to tell more story because we're really excited with the seeds planted at the end of season two."
Both seasons of You are now streaming on Netflix. Season three will premiere in 2021 with more casting to be announced. Season three will be 10 episodes.
