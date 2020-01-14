Rami Malek Thought He Was For Sure Being Pranked by a Fake Robert Downey Jr.

You can't fool Mr. Robot.

On Tuesday, Rami Malek stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he and guest host Robert Downey Jr., who both star in Dolittle together, recapped how they became such good friends. According to the Iron Man star, he wanted to be the Oscar winner's buddy after being blown away by his performance in Mr. Robot. Then, in true Robert fashion, he sent Rami an email hoping that they'd hit it off.

"This all started—and this is all surreal—but I was such a fan of Mr. Robot, I basically emailed you and I was serial texting you," the Marvel alum explained. "I was trying to FaceTime you. And you didn't let me weird you out. And now we're friends."

Rami, on the other hand, didn't remember the story the same way. "Well, I couldn't even believe it was you," he said. "For a second, I got the email from Robert, and I thought, ‘Ok, somebody's playing tricks on me.' And they kept coming and they were so witty…that I thought it could be no one else but you."

Robert joked, "I hired writers."