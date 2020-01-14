Watch a Siesta Key Fight Erupt Between Juliette and Chloe All Over Robby Hayes

With "friends" like these on Siesta Key, who needs enemies? In the exclusive—and rather explosive—Siesta Key sneak peek below, Juliette Porter and Chloe Trautman get into a heated fight over Robby Hayes.

You see, Chloe doesn't think Robby is good for Juliette. And tells her. Things devolve from there.

"There is no friendship with us, apparently, because I thought we were good friends," Juliette says.

"We were!" Chloe shouts.

And Juliette does a little too much talking with her hands for Chloe who slaps her hand. Juliette then flies up, punches Chloe and grabs her by the hair.

"Listen, me not being friends with you has nothing to do with our friend group," Juliette says as she pulls on Chloe's hair.

It doesn't take long for others, including production, to get involved.

"Are we f—king 5, like, literally," Kelsey Owens asks.

It seems like a valid question?