Jennifer Lopez Calls This the Love of Her Life—and It's Not Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez's love don't cost a thing—but there's one thing that has her love for life.

As one of the stars of Vanity Fair's highly anticipated annual Hollywood Issue cover, the Hustlers actress got to talking about the "love of my life." While she is famously engaged to longtime beau Alex Rodriguez, the triple threat was referencing another special something.

"I would say dancing and music are my first loves, but acting is the love of my life," she told Vanity Fair. "You have your first love and the love of your life, and acting is the love of my life. I feel like every time I take on a role, it is only about becoming somebody that I'm not. When they go in and see me, they don't see J. Lo—they see the maid, they see the stripper, they see who they're supposed to see, because I'm able to still give you the suspension of disbelief. That is the challenge of it for me, but also the thrill of it for me."

And, while she's had many unforgettable roles in the course of her decade-long career, there's one character that mistakenly got away.