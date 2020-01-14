The Bachelor's Peter Weber Defends His Sexual Activity on the Show

This season on The Bachelor…the dram continues, duh.

In a sneak peek of what's to come, the fallout of Champagne-gate continues with plenty of tears and sabotage. Can Demi Burnett whip them into shape?

"Wake up, bitches," Demi says through a megaphone in the preview below. "The queen is back!"

Can pillow fights help these ladies with all of their aggression toward one another?

"Somebody is not being genuine with me," The Bachelor star Peter Weber says in the preview.

Uh oh.

The sneak preview also features the cast trip to Costa Rica, a steamy make out session on a hill and some helicopter trips. "To new beginnings!" Peter declares.The action jumps around South America with many ladies proclaiming their growing love for Peter. "That's crazy," he whispers, as if he knows what the audience is thinking.