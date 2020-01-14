Charlie Hunnam Is Very “Indifferent” About Marriage Despite His Girlfriend’s Eagerness

by emily belfiore | Tue., Jan. 14, 2020 5:04 AM

Charlie Hunnam

Do we hear wedding bells?

On Monday, Charlie Hunnam sat down with SiriusXM and revealed if he and longtime love Morgana McNelis are gearing up to tie the knot. Joined by his The Gentlemen co-stars Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey, the Sons of Anarchy alum declared himself "indifferent" towards the idea of marrying his girlfriend of over 13 years.  

"[I'm] sort of indifferent," he said. "She does not say the same. She's very eager to get married. Yeah, so, I'll do it because it's important to her, but I don't have any great romantic feelings towards it."

Chiming in, Grant joked, "I wouldn't go with that line when you pop the question."

Hunnam's feelings towards marriage are understandable being that he was married once before and it "didn't turn out that well," according to the Pacific Rim star. In 1999, he wed actress Katharine Towne in Las Vegas when he was 18 after a brief-yet-whirlwind courtship. 

For an interview with The AP, he returned to Sin City years later and recalled the motivations behind the couple's decision to get married. "The first time I was ever in Vegas, I got married, which didn't turn out that well," he told the outlet (via The Daily Mail.) "I'd known the girl for three weeks and we'd fallen madly in love."

He continued, "We thought, 'What if we never see each other again? Let's get married and we'll have to see each other again even if it's just to get divorced.'"

Unfortunately, it wasn't as simple as Hunnam had envisioned. They eventually called it quits and he referred to the marriage as "three terrible, painful, expensive years."

In the past, Hunnam and McNellis have sparked wedding rumors. Back in 2017, the British actor rocked a gold ring on his ring finger at CinemaCon, which he assured E! News' Marc Malkin was just a thoughtful gift from his jewelry designer girlfriend.

"It's a rather beautiful ring and it does just so happen only to fit on that finger," he told E! News on the red carpet. "So, I'm not sure if that was a subtle or not-so subtle hint, but she gave me the ring."

He added, "I mean, I'm essentially married. I've been together with my girl for over 12 years. That's pretty much marriage, right?"

During his SiriusXM visit, McConaughey, who just turned the big 5-0, offered the soon-to-be 40-year-old actor some advice about what's to come when he reaches the milestone. "40s are a man's best decade," the Dallas Buyers Club star said. "I think the 30s are…about process of elimination. You get rid of those things that don't really pay you back. And then the 40s, you begin to customize and you start to double down on the things that do pay you back. It was my favorite decade by far."

For Grant, however, he quipped that every decade has maintained the same level of "disgust" for him. "I've never enjoyed any decade particularly," the 59-year-old told his castmates. "But, I have high hopes for the 60s…who knows what's gonna come."

Watch Hunnam, Grant and McConaughey in The Gentleman when it hits theaters January 24.

