Florence Pugh Reveals Why She Slept Through 2020 Oscar Nominations Ceremony

While some can't sleep in anticipation of a big day, Florence Pugh apparently can.

As many of her colleagues sat in eager anticipation to learn whether they were among the 2020 Oscar nominees, the Little Women star was in a deep slumber. It was only once her agent called her with the news that the star sat up in bed—topless—to learn she was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. She shared this candid experience with a photo and the caption: "Before the moment.. the exact moment."

Of course, if she expected to be nominated, the star might've been more photo-ready. But she tells E! News' Will Marfuggi she really didn't know what would happen the next morning. "Everybody last night kept being like, 'Are you going to be awake? Are you going to?,'" she explains. "And I was like well, I can't do that now because everybody is going to give me a panic attack because everybody was so angsty about it."