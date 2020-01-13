Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry Defends Letting Her 2-Year-Old Son Wear Diapers

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 2:19 PM

Kailyn Lowry

She's raising her family on her terms. 

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has always chosen to move to the beat of her own drum, and she's taking the same approach when it comes to her parenting style. The reality TV star opened up to a follower who criticized the mom for allowing her 2-year-old son to still be wearing diapers after seeing a video posted online. 

In the initial video, her son Lux Russell is happily dancing along to music while sporting a diaper. She captioned the sweet moment with three crying face emoji's out of joy. Many fans were quick to mom-shame her for letting the boy wear diapers, but she was not having it. One comment in particular read, "Lux needs to be out of diapers," one user wrote on the post. 

"Lux turned 2 in August. I'm not going to rush him into something based on someone else's standards," Kailyn shared. "What works for us is waiting until he's ready. Not when IM ready." 

Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Slams Cheating Rumors

Kailyn shares son Lux with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. She's opened up previously about their rocky relationship, and at one point shared that they don't actually have one despite raising a young child together

"You know, he cheated on me my whole pregnancy. The things I went through... All the way leading up to having him was something that I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy," she revealed to Dr. Drew Pinsky during one of the Teen Mom reunion shows. "You know, it was like, 'Oh, it'll get better, it'll get better' and then it never got better. There's no contact at all."

When it comes to her family, Kailyn is making her own rules. 

