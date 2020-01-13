Manifest Stars Tease Season 2 "Chaos" Ahead for Stone Family

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 2:06 PM
So, you thought Manifest couldn't fit in any more twists that it already did in season one. Then the season two premiere happened. And they're just getting started.
"This season, there are so many unexpected twists and turns," Luna Blaise told E! News at NBC's 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour day. "The season two premiere last Monday, it doesn't even do this season justice. It's absolutely incredible."
"The story just gets deeper, the mystery continues—it's just great," Blaise added.
And if you thought the Death Date was something to be worried about, well, that's just the beginning. "There's a lot to be worried about," Blaise teased. Fans can expect her character Olive may find love this season with a character about to be introduced. "It's a coming of age…it's a season of life lessons and really truly finding out who she is," Blaise added.
Series star Josh Dallas said viewers can expect "one hell of a ride" this year.
"We get more into the Death Date that's looming over all of the passengers and we're going to find out who the baby daddy is. We're just going to go forward and enter into this chaos that this family finds themselves in," Dallas teased.
As for what fans should be worried about, Dallas had a simple answer: "The characters' lives. Are they going to survive? There are enemies new and old that make are making every day a real struggle to survive for this particular group."
Click play on the video above to hear more from the Manifest cast, including Melissa Roxburgh's take on the Death Date.
Manifest airs Mondays, 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?