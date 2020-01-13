The Soup's Jade Catta-Preta Reveals Her Dream Celebrity Guests

It's safe to say Jade Catta-Preta is beyond "excited" for the return of The Soup!

"It's our time, it's time for a female voice," The Soup's newest host told E! News exclusively over the weekend at the NBCUniversal Winter TCA event in L.A. "It's time for someone to curate all the stuff that's out there and it's just time to bring it back. I think we need it."

The pop culture junkie reveals she wants to be "more in it than any host has ever been" when it comes to her input. "I'm a big fan of this stuff and I want it to come through," Catta-Preta smiled.