How to Watch the 2020 SAG Awards on TV and Online

We're counting down to the 2020 SAG Awards!

The most wonderful time of the year in Hollywood continues this Sunday when the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards officially kicks off.

Who is hosting the SAG Awards?

For the first time since 2017, it appears likely that the ceremony will go on without an emcee. A 2020 host has yet to be announced. Actresses Joey King and Logan Browning were named co-ambassadors of the ceremony.

When are the SAG Awards and what time do they start?

Mark your calendars, because the star-studded event takes place this Sunday, Jan. 19. at 5:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. PST on both TNT and TBS.

