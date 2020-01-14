Streaming or Theater? Where to Watch All the 2020 Oscar Nominees

E! Composite
Tue., Jan. 14, 2020
With the Oscars 2020 nominations announced Monday, you may be wondering where and how you can catch up on Academy favorites Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Parasite and more. Lucky for you, most of the top contenders are available from the comfort of your couch.
From streaming services Hulu, HBO Go, Amazon Prime, Vudu, Starz, iTunes and more to theater favorites Fandango, AMC, Alamo Drafthouse, Arclight and more, we've curated a helpful guide so you can plan a trip to the cinema or click from your coffee table at home. Either way, you don't want to be left out of the conversation ahead of the big night.
Planning a viewing party or a weekend binge with your closest girlfriends ahead of Feb. 9? We've also handpicked portable movie projectors, popcorn makers, plushy throw blankets, a must-have wine delivery service and more so you can get your watch on. Our favorite? A Rent The Runway subscription so you can dress like your favorite A-listers from YOUR runway: the living room.
Check out our guide below.
If you already have an Amazon membership, then catching up on all the golden award-nominated films will be easy! Prices ranging between $6-$14, you can watch The Lighthouse, Toy Story 4 and more from the convenience of your home.
If you haven't been able to catch 1971 or Little Women, with Fandango, you're a guaranteed ticket away from the perfect movie night out.
Haven't caught Once Upon A Time In Hollywood? That's OK. With Vudu, it's free to sign up and with rentals ranging between $6-$14, grab your closest film aficionados and start checking off your list!
Although Booksmart was snubbed, you can still stream it on everybody's most trust-worthy streaming service: Hulu! At $9/month, you can also take a walk down nostalgia in their Oscar-Nominated Films From The Past section.
Although there aren't any Oscar hopefuls available for streaming on the star-studded network, you can stream previous Oscar-nominated pictures with the click of your remote.
If you live in Texas, California, Colorado, Minnesota, Virginia or other participating cities, upgrade your moviegoing experience with a film and full-service wait staff to bring you fried pickles, bottomless popcorn and more!
Although Us was overlooked for award season, you can still watch Lupita Nyong'o's spellbinding performance, as well as some of the greatest TV shows of the year!
If you haven't gotten the opportunity to watch The Irishman or Marriage Story, both of the Oscar hopefuls are available on the lifestyle streaming service Netflix. Your first 30 days are free, and only $9/month after!
For those that haven't gotten around to seeing Harriet or Pain and Glory, with prices ranging from $6-$14, you can catch them straight from your smartphone device!
Catch up on all the latest released films straight from your tablet! With prices ranging from $6-$14, you can cram in a few!
With the big night only four weeks away, you'll notice many of the contenders are back at your local AMC. Check show times, buy tickets and get ready to experience these great works of art!
If you live in the sunny state of California and want a really incredibly moviegoing experience, snag an assigned seat at local fan favorite Arclight Cinema.
Create your own movie theater anywhere you go with this all-in-one portable projector. Don't forget to add the Dash popcorn maker to take your watch party to the next level!
Make healthy and delicious popcorn in 3 minutes! Simply measure and add your popcorn kernels to the high capacity heating chamber, then push the one Touch start button, and an instant snack for the whole family. Also available in aqua and white.
Whether your go-to flavor is white cheddar or sour cream and onion, add this set of 9 popcorn seasonings to your at-home cinema experience!
Cozy up and snuggle in with this tried-and-true tartan that's easy on the eyes. If the print isn't your cup of tea, ChappyWraps has a variety of designs to match your at-home movie-watching aesthetic.
Get four bottles of wine—yes, there are sparkling options too—starting at $12.99 per bottle—matched to your particular palate and delivered direct to you once a month. And you can skip or cancel whenever you want.
Sign up for a trial "update" subscription for $69 for the first month, and you can rent four items at a time, plus swap them once a month. Once your trial month is over, it costs $89 per month—but you can choose from over 10,000 styles from 400 designers with a monthly retail value up to $1400. Even if you just want to get it for Feb. 9, we totally approve!
