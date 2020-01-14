Streaming or Theater? Where to Watch All the 2020 Oscar Nominees

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Jan. 14, 2020 3:00 AM

With the Oscars 2020 nominations announced Monday, you may be wondering where and how you can catch up on Academy favorites Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Parasite and more.  Lucky for you, most of the top contenders are available from the comfort of your couch. 

From streaming services Hulu, HBO Go, Amazon Prime, Vudu, Starz, iTunes and more to theater favorites Fandango, AMC, Alamo Drafthouse, Arclight and more, we've curated a helpful guide so you can plan a trip to the cinema or click from your coffee table at home. Either way, you don't want to be left out of the conversation ahead of the big night.

Planning a viewing party or a weekend binge with your closest girlfriends ahead of Feb. 9? We've also handpicked portable movie projectors, popcorn makers, plushy throw blankets, a must-have wine delivery service and more so you can get your watch on. Our favorite? A Rent The Runway subscription so you can dress like your favorite A-listers from YOUR runway: the living room. 

Check out our guide below.

Amazon Prime Video

If you already have an Amazon membership, then catching up on all the golden award-nominated films will be easy! Prices ranging between $6-$14, you can watch The Lighthouse, Toy Story 4 and more from the convenience of your home.

Streaming Or Theater
$6/rental Amazon Prime Video
Fandango

If you haven't been able to catch 1971 or Little Women, with Fandango, you're a guaranteed ticket away from the perfect movie night out. 

Streaming Or Theater
$19/ticket Fandango
Vudu

Haven't caught Once Upon A Time In Hollywood? That's OK. With Vudu, it's free to sign up and with rentals ranging between $6-$14, grab your closest film aficionados and start checking off your list!

Streaming Or Theater
$6/rental Vudu
Hulu

Although Booksmart was snubbed, you can still stream it on everybody's most trust-worthy streaming service: Hulu! At $9/month, you can also take a walk down nostalgia in their Oscar-Nominated Films From The Past section. 

Streaming Or Theater
$6/month Hulu
Starz

Although there aren't any Oscar hopefuls available for streaming on the star-studded network, you can stream previous Oscar-nominated pictures with the click of your remote.

Streaming Or Theater
$9/month Starz
Alamo Drafthouse

If you live in Texas, California, Colorado, Minnesota, Virginia or other participating cities, upgrade your moviegoing experience with a film and full-service wait staff to bring you fried pickles, bottomless popcorn and more! 

Streaming Or Theater
$19/ticket Alamo Drafthouse
HBO GO

Although Us was overlooked for award season, you can still watch Lupita Nyong'o's spellbinding performance, as well as some of the greatest TV shows of the year! 

Streaming Or Theater
$15/month HBO GO
Netflix

If you haven't gotten the opportunity to watch The Irishman or Marriage Story, both of the Oscar hopefuls are available on the lifestyle streaming service Netflix. Your first 30 days are free, and only $9/month after!

Streaming Or Theater
$9/month Netflix
iTunes

For those that haven't gotten around to seeing Harriet or Pain and Glory, with prices ranging from $6-$14, you can catch them straight from your smartphone device!

Streaming Or Theater
$6/rental iTunes
Google Play

Catch up on all the latest released films straight from your tablet! With prices ranging from $6-$14, you can cram in a few!

Streaming Or Theater
$6/rental Google Play
AMC

With the big night only four weeks away, you'll notice many of the contenders are back at your local AMC. Check show times, buy tickets and get ready to experience these great works of art!

Streaming Or Theater
$14/ticket AMC
Arclight Cinema

If you live in the sunny state of California and want a really incredibly moviegoing experience, snag an assigned seat at local fan favorite Arclight Cinema. 

Streaming Or Theater
$18/ticket Arclight Cinema
