Parasite Director Bong Joon-ho Reacts to History-Making Oscar Nominations

Parasite is making history.

The film, directed by Bong Joon-ho, just received six nominations for the 2020 Oscars. In addition to Best Picture, Parasite is up for awards in categories such as International Feature Film, Production Design, Original Screenplay, Directing and Film Editing. This is a history-making turn for Parasite, as the movie is now the first South Korean film to be nominated in both the Best Picture and International Feature Film categories. Plus, following Monday's announcement, Bong has now become the first Korean filmmaker to score a Best Director nomination.

Amid the celebratory day, Bong spoke to E! News (via a translator) about the history-making nominations, calling it a "great morning."

"We didn't expect all of these nominations, so it's great that we saw a very good result," Bong told E! News, adding that it was particularity special to be "acknowledged for the craft of this film" with the Best Production Design and Best Editing nominations.