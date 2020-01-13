How Renée Zellweger Has Explained Her Long Break From Acting and the Hollywood Spotlight

"Wow, I really am up here. Well hi, everybody, it's nice to see you."

So Renée Zellweger began her Golden Globe acceptance speech this month, acknowledging right off the bat the fact that she's been away for what in Hollywood is considered a very, very long time.

Especially considering the lofty perch she descended from in order to focus on any and all other aspects of her life other than acting.

But in an only-in-the-movies twist, the one film she made over the past decade that anyone noticed other than Bridget Jones's Baby has propelled her right back to the mountaintop.