Look Back at Kanye West's Most Lavish Gifts for Kim Kardashian: From Cartier Necklaces to Sweet Serenades

When it comes to gift giving, Kanye West is a pro.

Kim Kardashian shared a photo of the latest present she received from her hubby via Twitter on Sunday.

The 42-year-old rapper gave the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star a vintage Cartier necklace. But it wasn't just any necklace. The "Stronger" star actually had it engraved with a sweet message from the couple's text exchange.

"If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it's from a text Kanye sent me," Kim tweeted along with a photo of the sentimental item. "He took an amazing vintage…Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out. He's always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts."

So what exactly did the text say?

"This is your life. Married with four kids. Get people out of jail. Cover of Vogue. Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true," the message stated.